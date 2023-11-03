JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 448,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 846,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 280.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

