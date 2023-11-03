John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

