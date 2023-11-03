John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.29.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
