John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PDT opened at $10.18 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 304,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

