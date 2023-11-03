Jonestrading Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $21.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jonestrading from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.02 million, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

