JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $33.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NMIH. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $27.96 on Thursday. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,362,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after acquiring an additional 417,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

