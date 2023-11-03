JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $78.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $80.17 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

