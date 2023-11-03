JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $95.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

