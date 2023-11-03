JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

