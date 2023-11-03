Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

JNPR opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $788,351. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,744,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

