Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the industrial products company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price points to a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

