Kevin M. Lemahieu Purchases 582 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu bought 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bank First Stock Up 1.5 %
Bank First stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Bank First Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.
Institutional Trading of Bank First
About Bank First
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
Featured Stories
