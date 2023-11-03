KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLF. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

