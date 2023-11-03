KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.
Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
