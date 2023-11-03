KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.