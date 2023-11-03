KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will earn $6.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

NYSE:AME opened at $143.70 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $128.57 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

