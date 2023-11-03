KeyCorp Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $86.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.32.

Shares of FIVN opened at $56.47 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

