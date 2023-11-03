KeyCorp Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $90.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

MCHP opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

