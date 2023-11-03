KeyCorp Trims Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Target Price to $48.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPX. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 8.9 %

TPX stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 in the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,997 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after buying an additional 253,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

