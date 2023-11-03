Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Lowered to $63.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.82. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 35,909.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Kforce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

