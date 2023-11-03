Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of KRP opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

