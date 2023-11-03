Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Kinetik has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $47,428,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinetik by 1,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

