KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $25.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $489.34 on Friday. KLA has a 1 year low of $307.30 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Analysts expect that KLA will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 819.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in KLA by 13.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,513,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.