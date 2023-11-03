Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

