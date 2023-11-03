L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $225.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $183.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.74. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

