Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will earn $10.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.24. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.25 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.85.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $480.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.94. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $593,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Humana by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

