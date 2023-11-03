Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBTYA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,774 in the last three months. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Global by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,940 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

