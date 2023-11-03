Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after buying an additional 2,587,184 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,697,000 after buying an additional 289,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after buying an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.