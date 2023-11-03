Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

