Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $419.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $354.81 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

