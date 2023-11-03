Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

