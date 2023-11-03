Lincoln National Corp Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $90.93 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.