Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,238,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,620,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.