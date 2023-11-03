Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,345,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,345,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,815,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

