Lincoln National Corp Purchases 370 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NEE stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

