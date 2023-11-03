Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.32% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

CGXU stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.