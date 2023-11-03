Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 2.32% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,139.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $639,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

PRN stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

