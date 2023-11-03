LINKBANCORP, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for LINKBANCORP in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.16%.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Tressler bought 9,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $64,996.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 267,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LINKBANCORP by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LINKBANCORP by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

