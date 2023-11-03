Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $457.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.80 and its 200-day moving average is $448.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

