Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

