Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

