Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21 to $1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million to $713 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.08 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.21-$1.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Lovesac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOVE

Lovesac Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Lovesac

Lovesac stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.49. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lovesac by 211.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 279,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 748.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 261,529 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.