Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.96.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $194.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.96 and its 200 day moving average is $213.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.