LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $265.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $277.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $219.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.57. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.