LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 77,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,191 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,007.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 129,422 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 97,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

LYB opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

