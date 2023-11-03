Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.66 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Macerich updated its FY23 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.
Macerich Stock Performance
NYSE:MAC opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.18.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Read More
