Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

MAIN stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

