Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

