Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

EDV stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $199.07. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $95.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

