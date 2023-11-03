Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $376.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $376.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Read Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.