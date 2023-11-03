Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of MPFRY stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Mapfre has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.13.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

