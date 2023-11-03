Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.
Mapfre Stock Performance
Shares of MPFRY stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Mapfre has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.13.
About Mapfre
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mapfre
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.