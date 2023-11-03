Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock worth $3,097,473 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

MPC stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

